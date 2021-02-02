Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells $31,200.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $453.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

