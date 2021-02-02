Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells $31,200.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $453.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.