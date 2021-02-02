comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Trading 17.3% Higher

Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) traded up 17.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.80. 1,304,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,050,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.10.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in comScore by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 499,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in comScore by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in comScore by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 664,651 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in comScore by 77.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

