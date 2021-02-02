Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,703 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

Tesla stock traded up $24.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $864.66. 268,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,564,387. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $819.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $762.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

