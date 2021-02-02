Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 8,414 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,508. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01.

