Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $14.81 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

IVV traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,619. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $387.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

