Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. GrowGeneration comprises about 2.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of GrowGeneration as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,917 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRWG stock traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. 31,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,207. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.38 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.