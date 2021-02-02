Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $8.20 on Tuesday, hitting $307.64. 145,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.02. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $155.91 and a 52-week high of $314.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.