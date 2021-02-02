Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after buying an additional 456,448 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after buying an additional 251,293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 222,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after buying an additional 152,803 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,802 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.70. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.