Condor Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

