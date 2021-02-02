Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading 14% Higher

Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) traded up 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. 2,504,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,916,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conformis by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Conformis by 126.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 225,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

