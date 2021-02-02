CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,800.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CONMED by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CONMED by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

