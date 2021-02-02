ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 632,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 574,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 115,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

