ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

COP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 247,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,484,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

