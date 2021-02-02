ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 122.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 338,123 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.7% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 73.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

