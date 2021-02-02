ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

