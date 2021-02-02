ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

