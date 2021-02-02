CONSOL Energy (CEIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $243.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.