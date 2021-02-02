CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.25. 483,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 478,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $240.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $243.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,791,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 722.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 140,354 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

