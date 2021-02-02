Contentos Trading Up 25.1% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00064996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.17 or 0.00840004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.70 or 0.04809702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,592,733,647 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

