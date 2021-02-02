CONTRACOIN Price Reaches $0.0719 on Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 83.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $3,019.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00089712 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.52 or 0.00317797 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00026656 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,394,170 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

