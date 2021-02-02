Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Up 11.2%

Shares of Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $12.93. 103,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 116,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Contura Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.29) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $400.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million. Contura Energy had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Contura Energy, Inc. will post -10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Contura Energy by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Contura Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 281.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Contura Energy by 148.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

