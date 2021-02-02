Corbenic Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.1% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

