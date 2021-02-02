Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.62. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 535,784 shares traded.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $198.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

