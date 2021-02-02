CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.14

Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.14 and last traded at $79.65, with a volume of 94045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CoreLogic Company Profile (NYSE:CLGX)
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
