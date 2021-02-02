CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.14

Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.14 and last traded at $79.65, with a volume of 94045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreLogic Company Profile (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

