CorionX (CORX) Market Cap Reaches $364,331.56

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded 293.4% higher against the US dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $364,331.56 and $110,952.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CorionX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00834408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,685.05 or 0.04609458 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

CorionX Token Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

CorionX Token Trading

CorionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.