Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,511 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 714.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. 7,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.