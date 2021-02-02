Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,679 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $5.11 on Tuesday, hitting $147.73. The company had a trading volume of 424,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,393. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $149.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.