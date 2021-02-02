Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 29,897 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after purchasing an additional 944,381 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 497,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,711 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.99. 10,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,360. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

