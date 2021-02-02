Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $31,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,240,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. 3,924,550 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

