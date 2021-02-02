Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,707 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. 340,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,462,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

