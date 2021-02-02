Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 45,153 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 115.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,153 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000.

Shares of FCTR traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,246. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

