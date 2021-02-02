Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,694 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,457,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 545,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,521,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. 26,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,736. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.