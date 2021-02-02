Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,412 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.31. 9,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,258. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71.

