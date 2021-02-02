Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $99.83. The company had a trading volume of 83,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,325. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

