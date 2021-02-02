Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,198. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

