Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 842,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 614,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.23. 46,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $57.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

