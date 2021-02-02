Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. CX Institutional grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 58,456.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 223,304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 835.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 159,945 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,043 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. 662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

