Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after buying an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,576,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,964,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKE traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.91. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.12 and its 200-day moving average is $273.08. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $299.72.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

