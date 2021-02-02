Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of FPX stock traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $128.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,684. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.61. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $129.52.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

