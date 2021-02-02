Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 124,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. 4,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

