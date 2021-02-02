Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,951. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65.

