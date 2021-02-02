Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.48. 5,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,804. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

