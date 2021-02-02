Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.16. The stock had a trading volume of 81,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.98 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.