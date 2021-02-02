Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $64.57 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

