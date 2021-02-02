Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,690,000 after buying an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,919. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $126.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

