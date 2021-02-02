Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,217 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 468,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 816,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,004,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $87.21. 64,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.