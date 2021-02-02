Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,822 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,426,000 after buying an additional 4,042,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,943,000 after buying an additional 14,886,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,536,000 after buying an additional 409,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,294,000 after buying an additional 1,294,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,346,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,597,000 after buying an additional 107,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.22. 109,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,860. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.