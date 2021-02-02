Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30,910 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$60.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

