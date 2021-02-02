Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,883 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. 11,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,968. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62.

