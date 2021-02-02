Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,939 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDHQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

IDHQ traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. 1,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $32.46.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

